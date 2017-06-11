Iowa teen graduates 2 days before death from cancer

Family, teachers and friends are remembering an eastern Iowa teen who reached her goal last week of graduating from high school — just two days before she died after a months-long battle with cancer.
Allison Cress, 18, graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque on June 3, the Telegraph Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2raQkcn ). The feat came after she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, in September a little more than two weeks after starting her senior year.
The cancer had spread, and she underwent chemotherapy and had an affected leg amputated. When the chemotherapy didn't work, she enrolled in a clinical trial, which failed to stop the cancer.
She was able to spend only three or four weeks in class during the school year, but worked with a tutor and taught herself, determined to reach her graduation date.
On Monday, she died at home in Asbury, Iowa, surrounded by her family.
Her stepfather, Rafic Sinno, said Cress' determination serves as inspiration.
"There's no challenge that is too big to take on, in my mind, when I see what Allison has gone through," he said.
Those who knew her best described her as a talented artist and avid reader.
Cress was the first student to receive her diploma during the graduation ceremony, as it would have been too difficult for her to make it through the ceremony.
Her friend and classmate, Jared Beacom, wheeled her across the stage.
"I really just wanted it to be more about her because it was a very big day for her," Beacom said.
As she crossed the stage, her classmates gave her a standing ovation.
"She did it," said her mother, Holly Sinno. "She did what she set out to accomplish."
