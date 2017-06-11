More Videos 0:38 49-year-old man attempts suicide with chainsaw in Merced Pause 0:14 Road sign's message surprises driver on Carpenter Road in Modesto 2:10 Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims 2:31 Apple expected to reveal new iPhones tomorrow 0:31 Camera captures small plane crashing into tree in parking lot 1:16 Atwater remembers Sept. 11, 2001 0:18 Public's help sought to identify Madera store robbers 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 0:15 Madera police arrest suspected rock-throwing vandal 0:47 Here's what all that smoke looks like from space Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Car crashes into Merced house, multiple injuries reported A gray Mazda crashed into a house on the corner of R Street and W 22nd Street after the driver of a white Honda attempted to make a turn, according to Merced Police Department officials. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com A gray Mazda crashed into a house on the corner of R Street and W 22nd Street after the driver of a white Honda attempted to make a turn, according to Merced Police Department officials. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

A gray Mazda crashed into a house on the corner of R Street and W 22nd Street after the driver of a white Honda attempted to make a turn, according to Merced Police Department officials. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com