Car crashes into Merced house, multiple injuries reported

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsunstar.com

June 11, 2017 8:34 PM

A 20-year-old driver was injured Sunday in a two car collision that sent one of the cars careening off of R Street in Merced where it slammed into a house, according to Merced Police Department officials.

Nobody at the home on the 1000 Block of W 22nd Street was injured.

At about 6:16 p.m. a 19-year-old driver of a white Honda was traveling south on R Street, Sgt. Robert Solis said, and as the driver attempted to make a turn they collided with the Mazda that was traveling north on R Street.

Solis said the white Honda turned in front of the Mazda.

Passengers involved in the accident suffered non life threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital, Solis said. Three passengers were in the Honda and one in the Mazda.

Daniel Lara, who lives with his family in the house, said he heard the sound of tires screeching after 6 and then “suddenly a crash.”

“We went to look and saw a car there,” the 21-year-old said. “The passenger looked scared.”

Lara said the house sustained some damages on the outside, “but nothing that can’t be fixed.”

No alcohol or drugs were involved, Solis said.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

