How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised
Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Sharon OkadaThe Sacramento Bee
How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised
