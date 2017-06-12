Amy Purdy on living beyond limits

Amy Purdy, a para-athlete who has appeared on Dancing With The Stars, will be the keynote speaker at the Central California Women’s Conference in Fresno. Watch a little bit of her 2011 TED Talk
TED Talks
An inside look at a marijuana growing operation

News

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation

A close-up look at Forbidden Farms' marijuana growing operation in Shelton and the processing facility on the Tacoma Tideflats in Washington. Owned by the Balduff brothers Garrett and Taylor, the premium producer even supplies cannabis connoisseur Willie Nelson.

Suspect crashes stolen cars, flees

Local

Suspect crashes stolen cars, flees

A man who allegedly stole a white Kia crashed into a parked Dodge Caravan on Denver Avenue Monday morning, sending a woman inside the van to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Man escapes fiery crash in Turlock

News

Man escapes fiery crash in Turlock

Ramon Gonzalez, a 19-year-old Delhi man, suffered major injuries – including burns to his head, feet and hands – after crashing his SUV in Turlock late Sunday. After a bystander tried to get him away from the fire, a stunned and confused Gonzalez can be seen here walking back into the fire.

Healthy pregnancy tips from the CDC

News

Healthy pregnancy tips from the CDC

The CDC shares a few tips for a healthy pregnancy, including taking care of yourself and talking to your doctor. You should also get vaccinated against whooping cough and the flu during each pregnancy.

Gun shop owner speaks about gun bill that would further limit firearm purchases

Local

Gun shop owner speaks about gun bill that would further limit firearm purchases

Gunrunner Gun Shop and Shooting Range owner Gerry Mitchell speaks about a proposed bill that would limit the sale of long guns such as rifles to California residents at his business in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. If passed, SB-497 would limit firearm purchases by California residents to one firearm every 30 days. Currently, California residents are limited to one handgun purchase every 30 days.

Atwater teen helps neighbor struck by vehicle

Local

Atwater teen helps neighbor struck by vehicle

Atwater resident Alexander Haro, 13, speaks about how he came to the aid of neighbor Renee Botwright, 55, after she was reportedly struck by a car outside her home in the 2600 block of Olive Avenue in Atwater, Calif., on Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Editor's Choice Videos