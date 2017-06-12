Livingston felon jailed after officers found multiple guns in his home, police say

A Livingston man was jailed overnight Friday after officers found multiple guns in his home, police reported.
Officers in Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit “developed information” that 36-year-old Angel Vasquez kept guns in his homes, Sgt. Brian Rodriguez said in a news release.
Officers served a search warrant at Vasquez’s home in the 400 block of Lincoln Boulevard in Livingston and found two .22-caliber rifles, two shotguns, ammunition and packaged methamphetamine, police said.
Vasquez, who’s been convicted of a felony, is prohibited from possessing firearms, Rodriguez said.
He was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and drug sales. Vasquez posted bond and was released from jail the next day, booking records show.
