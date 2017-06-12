Heat on its way to Merced

After Merced was surprised with cool temperatures, thunder and some rain on Sunday, but temperatures will slowly climb this week, nearly hitting triple digits by Father’s Day weekend, the National Weather Service predicts.
Sunday only reached 71 degrees as a strong, low-pressure weather system moved through the San Joaquin Valley, dropping about four-tenths of an inch of rain in Merced and even a bit of snow in the Sierra, meteorologist Cindy Bean said.
“It’s not totally usual to get a few showers and thunderstorms in June,” she said. “But, that system being as strong as it was and being as cool as it was is what was unusual.”
As the week progresses, the temperatures will slowly build as the weekend storm system moves eastward and a high ridge of pressure builds. Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s, and Wednesday spikes up to 90. Thursday will remain in the low 90s and climb into the upper 90s on Friday.
Though the rest of the Valley is slated to see triple digit temperatures over the weekend, the forecast shows Merced’s temperatures remaining just below 100 at 99 and 98.
“That could change as the week goes on as we see how strong ridge that will build,” Bean said.
The Weather Service predicts Merced won’t see 100 degrees until Monday, where temperatures will hover until about Wednesday.
Bean reminded residents to be cautious of the heat over the weekend: Don’t leave children or pets in hot cars, she said. And, be careful of waterways.
“Rivers are still running very swift and very cold as snow continues to melt and run out of the Sierra and come down our rivers,” Bean said. “It still will be dangerous.”
