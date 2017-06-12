Suspect crashes alleged stolen car, flees on foot

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:51 Amy Purdy on living beyond limits Pause 2:14 An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 0:27 Suspect crashes stolen cars, flees 0:36 Car crashes into Merced house, multiple injuries reported 1:27 Keeping animals cool at the Applegate Park Zoo 1:37 Merced Rescue Mission serves breakfast to homeless at Calvary Assembly of God Church 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:25 Man escapes fiery crash in Turlock 1:04 There's a new scavenger hunt game being played all over Merced. Find out how to join Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A man who allegedly stole a white Kia crashed into a parked Dodge Caravan on Denver Avenue Monday morning, sending a woman inside the van to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

A man who allegedly stole a white Kia crashed into a parked Dodge Caravan on Denver Avenue Monday morning, sending a woman inside the van to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. rparsons@mercedsunstar.com