Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Pittsburgh, Monday, June 12, 2017. Gene J. Puskar AP Photo

June 12, 2017 7:33 PM

Pirates' Taillon solid in return following cancer surgery

By JOHN PERROTTO Associated Press
Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Monday night.

Taillon (3-1) allowed five hits, walked two and struck out five. The 25-year-old had surgery May 8, four days after losing to the Reds at Cincinnati, then made three rehab starts in the minor leagues.

Josh Harrison hit a two-run home run, his eighth, in the first inning off Kyle Freeland (7-4). Harrison, David Freese and Jose Osuna each had two hits for the Pirates.

Freeland, a rookie, lost for the first time in seven road starts by giving up five runs (four earned) and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. Freeland failed to pitch the past the sixth inning for just the second time in his last 10 starts and allowed a home run in a sixth consecutive outing.

