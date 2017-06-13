News

June 13, 2017 1:43 AM

2 Arizona health insurers sticking it out in 2018

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

The only two insurance companies offering individual health plans on federal exchanges in Arizona have filed paperwork to continue selling coverage in 2018.

Officials with Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona and Centene Corp's Ambetter by Health Net say they've filed with the state Department of Insurance to continue offering insurance.

Blue Cross sells in 13 mainly rural counties and will maintain a similar set of plans. Health Net will again sell plans in Pima and Maricopa County.

The companies have until July 1 to change their minds. But if they follow through, a repeat of a crisis that developed last year when Aetna pulled out of Pinal County and it was left without a plan will be avoided. Blue Cross stepped in and offered coverage.

Pricing information hasn't been released.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Amy Purdy on living beyond limits

Amy Purdy on living beyond limits 3:51

Amy Purdy on living beyond limits
An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 2:14

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation
How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos