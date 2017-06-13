News

June 13, 2017 2:47 AM

5-year-old bitten by black widow spider in Massachusetts

The Associated Press
MENDON, Mass.

A 5-year-old girl is recovering at her home in Massachusetts after being bitten by a black widow spider.

Kristine Donovan says she noticed a bruise on her daughter Kailyn's leg a week ago. The bruise grew larger, which led Donovan to take her daughter to a pediatrician.

Donovan says she eventually ended up taking her daughter to the emergency room after an antibiotics treatment didn't work.

It was there where doctors confirmed the bruise was actually necrosis from a black widow spider's venom.

Dr. William Durbin tells the Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2sjyOTk ) the girl's wound is superficial, and he expects her to make a full recovery.

While it is uncommon to find black widow spiders in Massachusetts, Durbin says "they are around."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Amy Purdy on living beyond limits

Amy Purdy on living beyond limits 3:51

Amy Purdy on living beyond limits
An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 2:14

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation
How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos