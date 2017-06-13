Massive rockfall closes popular route into Yosemite

Highway 140 in Yosemite National Park will remain closed at least through the weekend following a massive rock fall, authorities said.
About 4,000 tons of rock fell from a cliff in around noon Monday, according to park officials.
There were no injuries or damages to the cars that were traveling nearby, officials said in a statement. El Portal Road and Arch Rock Entrance are closed.
The rockfall happened about one mile east of the park boundary on Highway 140, park officials said. The rock slide began mid-way up a “Parkline Slab” cliff, approximately 400 feet above the base of the cliff and 600 feet above El Portal Road.
The massive rock slab slid down the cliff, hit a ledge and broke into pieces that are scattered around the area covering more than 1,000 feet, according to officials.
“The bulk of the debris slid and rolled down the slope at the base of the cliff, piling up on the El Portal Road and continuing down to, and into, the Merced River,” the statement said.
The slab that fell was 50 x 80 x 15 feet, officials said. About a third of the slab fell on El Portal Road and as of Tuesday afternoon, about 150 feet of the road was coated in 15 to 20 feet of rock debris.
Boulders and smaller rocks are covering nearly 1,000 feet of the roads, officials said. The largest boulder on the road weighs around 130 tons, park officials said, and there are several more that are “only somewhat smaller.”
The rockfall caused damage to the road, guard rail and infrastructure, park officials said, and the area is still unsafe to fully access.
Park rangers and geologist are currently assessing the rockfall, officials said, and will begin to remove rock debris and repair the road after the assessment. There is no time estimate on when the roads will reopen.
All other park entrances are open and operating except for Tioga Road, which remains closed due to snow.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486
