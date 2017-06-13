Massive rockfall closes popular route into Yosemite

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 Inmates atacked in Merced County Jail expected to recover Pause 0:34 Yosemite rockfall shuts down highway 0:15 Big rig burns on Highway 99 in Madera County 3:51 Amy Purdy on living beyond limits 2:14 An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 0:27 Suspect crashes stolen cars, flees 0:36 Car crashes into Merced house, multiple injuries reported 1:27 Keeping animals cool at the Applegate Park Zoo 1:37 Merced Rescue Mission serves breakfast to homeless at Calvary Assembly of God Church Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email El Portal Road (continuation of Highway 140 into Yosemite) will remain closed through the weekend of June 17, 2017, due to a rockfall. The only access to Yosemite National Park is via Highways 41 and 120 from the west. The large rockfall, which occurred around noon on Monday, June 12, 2017, caused about 4,000 tons (60,000 cubic feet) of rock to fall. About 150 feet of road is covered in 15 to 20 feet of debris; part of the road's paved surface and retaining wall is damaged. (Courtesy of National Parks Service)

El Portal Road (continuation of Highway 140 into Yosemite) will remain closed through the weekend of June 17, 2017, due to a rockfall. The only access to Yosemite National Park is via Highways 41 and 120 from the west. The large rockfall, which occurred around noon on Monday, June 12, 2017, caused about 4,000 tons (60,000 cubic feet) of rock to fall. About 150 feet of road is covered in 15 to 20 feet of debris; part of the road's paved surface and retaining wall is damaged. (Courtesy of National Parks Service)