Investigations underway in separate attacks at Merced County jail

Merced sheriff’s officials on Tuesday identified the inmate who was hospitalized in Merced County Jail over the weekend after being attacked in his jail cell.
Aaron Joseph Bonilla, 31, was booked into jail on Thursday on suspicion of auto theft and possession of burglary tools. Just three days later, he was violently attacked in his jail cell, allegedly by two fellow Norteño gang members, said Deputy Daryl Allen, a spokesman for Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
It was the second attack in a week at the downtown jail in which an inmate was hospitalized. On June 6, an inmate in custody in connection with a 2015 homicide case allegedly filed down a piece of metal and stabbed 19-year-old Joseph Dominguez 20 to 30 times, according to sheriff’s officials.
Both Bonilla and Dominguez are expected to recover from their injuries, Allen said.
Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate both cases and are working on questioning witnesses. Lastra, the man accused of stabbing Dominguez, likely will face attempted murder charges, Allen said. Steven Patrick Rincon and Reyes James Carrillo, suspected of attacking Bonilla, likely will face felony assault charges, Allen said.
“We’re dealing with an older facility here,” Allen said. “We do classify inmates separately who are involved in gangs. But due to the limited amount of room, sometimes we do still have problems with the inmates, unfortunately.”
Jail staffers were conducting a regular security check when they found Bonilla on the ground in his cell. Typically, the jail also has “rover security” to keep an eye on inmates in their cells.
The downtown jail, built in 1960, is considered a more secure facility than the John Latorraca Correctional Facility on Sandy Mush Road. The sheriff’s office in 2015 received grant money for a major renovation project for the Sandy Mush facility to increase security and provide more programs for rehabilitation. Eventually, the sheriff’s office hopes to combine its jail facilities.
