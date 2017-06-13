Madera man identified as the victim of fatal weekend crash

A Madera man was identified as the victim of a single-car crash early Saturday in western Fresno County, the Fresno County Coroner reported.
Alexander Hernandez, 18, of Madera, was the driver of a 2003 Honda Civic that was northbound on James Road, north of Tranquillity, just before 5 a.m. Saturday when his car drifted onto the shoulder and struck a steel pole on railroad crossing arms.
The car spun and flipped out of control onto the dirt shoulder of James Road. Hernandez died at the scene.
Two passengers with major injuries climbed out of the damaged car and walk to a nearby home to get help.
The CHP reported that drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the crash.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
Comments