Field worker part of ICE sweep. Now, Merced groups hope to raise money for legal fees

An undocumented immigrant detained by immigration officials last week is being held in a detention center in Bakersfield, local immigration advocates reported.
Organizers have created an online fundraiser to help Julian Perez, 48, and his family cover legal fees and income loss while he is detained at the Mesa Verde Detention Facility.
The fundraising page – created by Crissy Gallardo, a community organizer with Faith in the Valley and Merced Organizing Project – describes Perez as a field worker and father of six who came from the state of Oaxaca in Mexico. “He fights for immigrant rights and is highly involved in his children’s education,” the description reads.
Gallardo said Perez has lived in California for more than 10 years and has been deported multiple times in years past. He was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers who were riding in an unmarked car in the early morning hours of June 6. His family reached out to Gallardo’s group asking for help.
Nine other undocumented immigrants were arrested last week during a sting operation in which ICE officers sought specific targets. Last week’s sweep netted more than 50 arrests in Fresno, Kings, Madera, Merced, Monterey, Santa Cruz and Tulare counties. An ICE spokesperson said last week that the agency won’t release the names of those arrested.
Sixteen arrests targeted people convicted of driving under the influence, seven were for drug offenses and six were related to domestic violence convictions. Another five people were arrested for illegal re-entry into the country.
All but one of those arrested were Mexican nationals. Agents also arrested a Salvadoran national with convictions for felony child abuse and spousal battery.
Under the Trump administration, federal officials have widened the group of undocumented immigrants targeted for deportation, including those who have used falsified identification. Former President Barack Obama had focused on deporting undocumented immigrants with criminal records.
Last month, Livingston became the first city in Merced County and likely the San Joaquin Valley to adopt a “sanctuary city” resolution. The resolution restricts Livingston police from sharing information with ICE.
Gallardo said Livingston residents were well informed that the policy wouldn’t protect people with a criminal history. But, Gallardo said undocumented residents throughout the county are fearful after last week’s arrests.
“This really lifts up the importance of having an organized community,” she said. “The only secure community is an organized one. We all need to be united during these difficult times.”
People can find more information about a detained family member or friend at https://locator.ice.gov/odls/homePage.do.
Sacramento Bee reporter Stephen Magagnini contributed to this report.
