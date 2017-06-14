News

June 14, 2017 1:54 AM

Report: Washington DC has high rate of health-insured kids

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

According to a report, Washington, D.C., has one of the highest rates of children with health insurance.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2runCi5 ) the latest Kids Count annual survey released Tuesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation says 98 percent of Washington children have health insurance. It also says coverage rates nationwide reached a new high with 95 percent of children insured in 2015.

The foundation's report analyzes data each year that include poverty rates, education attainment and family structure to measure the overall wellbeing of American children.

The report says the rate of insured-children between 2010 and 2015 grew from 95 to 96 percent in Maryland and 93 to 95 percent in Virginia. California saw the biggest rise in child-coverage during those five years from 91 to 97 percent.

