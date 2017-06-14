Federal agents work during a raid at Sovereign Health in San Clemente, Calif., Tuesday morning, June 13, 2017. The FBI, along with state and local officials, executed multiple sealed search warrants at several Sovereign Health locations on Tuesday, including the company’s offices in San Clemente.
News

June 14, 2017 6:20 AM

Warrants served at Sovereign rehab centers in California

The Associated Press
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.

Federal, state and local officials have served sealed search warrants at multiple Southern California locations of Sovereign Health Group, which runs addiction treatment centers in several states.

Thom Mrozek, spokesman for the U.S. Department of Justice, says no immediate arrests are expected in conjunction with Tuesday's raids. There's no timetable for when the warrants might become public, and Mrozek would not comment on what information officials are seeking.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says warrants were served in Los Angeles, Palm Desert, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.

The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2syjrpQ ) officials entered a house owned by Sovereign CEO Tonmoy Sharma and appeared to inspect a car in the garage.

The newspaper says Haroon Ahmad, spokesman for Sovereign, was not able to comment shortly after the warrants were served Tuesday.

