Have you seen this woman? There’s a warrant out for her arrest

An Atwater woman is wanted on two warrants amounting to $25,000.
Sara Ellen Kellum, 37, is wanted for being an accessory to a felony and willful disobedience of a court order, according to a news release from Livingston Police Department.
Kellum has been booked into Merced County Jail on the same crimes multiple times, including once in April. Kellum bailed out of jail at that time, booking records show.
Court records show Kellum failed to appear in court earlier this month.
Kellum is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Anyone who knows where to find her is asked to contact Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 1-855-725-2420. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
