Special Olympics torch races through Merced County

More Videos 0:55 Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement Pause 2:51 Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:47 Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 2:17 Buhach Colony's Miranda Baptista 2:10 Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims 2:31 Apple expected to reveal new iPhones tomorrow 0:30 Human remains found in Merced County corn field 6:30 Videos show frightening zip-line collision that injures woman at Santa Margarita park Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Merced County law enforcement run torch for Special Olympics At least 40 law enforcement officers from about 10 agencies ran a torch across Merced County on Wednesday to raise money for the Special Olympics. At least 40 law enforcement officers from about 10 agencies ran a torch across Merced County on Wednesday to raise money for the Special Olympics. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

At least 40 law enforcement officers from about 10 agencies ran a torch across Merced County on Wednesday to raise money for the Special Olympics. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com