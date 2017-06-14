Special Olympics torch races through Merced County

At least 40 law enforcement officers from about 10 different agencies ran a torch across the county on Wednesday to raise money for the Special Olympics.
Earl Stokes, part of the Special Operations Response Team at U.S. Penitentiary Atwater led the way down M Street before arriving at Merced Police Department.
Stokes said he’s participated in the event the last few years to support his 14-year-old daughter, Emma, who is wheelchair bound and enjoys playing soccer.
“I’m here today, one – for my daughter, and two – for a lot of family and friends,” he said. “It’s a good cause.”
The run began at UC Merced at 7 a.m. and wound its way through the city of Merced, then to Atwater and finished in Livingston about noon. The Merced portion picked up where Madera law enforcement officers left off Monday. Law enforcement officers throughout the state will continue passing the torch northward before ending in Davis, where the Special Olympics of Northern California will be held June 23 through June 25.
Dallas Young, a 21-year-old athlete in multiple Special Olympic events, was there to greet the participants, including his father, as they took a break for water.
Young competes in track, golf, basketball and bowling, but basketball is his favorite sport. He’s been competing for 10 years and has racked up enough medals and awards to fill an entire wall in the Young home.
His father, Dewayne Young, who works for Merced City Fire Department, said the community in Merced is very supportive of the event.
“It gives (Dallas) an outlet that he otherwise might not have,” Young said.
Each year, Mark Heffner, 35, who also competes in the Special Olympics, runs every stint of the Merced run. “The running, it’s perfect. I love it,” he said.
Heffner competes basketball and track and field, golf and other events. His favorite part? “Winning.”
The UC Merced Police Department brought the event to Merced County in 2011. Participating agencies on Tuesday included UC Merced Police Department, U.S. Penitentiary Atwater, Merced area California Highway Patrol, Merced Police Department, Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Merced County District Attorney’s Office investigators, Merced County Probation, Atwater Police Department, Merced City Fire Department and Livingston Police Department.
Merced County’s fundraising effort for the Special Olympics of Northern California continues online at http://www.specialolympics.org/Sections/Donate/Special_Olympics_Torch_Run.aspx.
Brianna Calix: 209-385-2477
