San Luis Dam project will employ less than announced, hire local

The number of new residents who could move to Los Banos in connection with a project on the San Luis Dam is much less than advertised to the Los Banos City Council last week, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
The federal agency said that it now estimates the project will create about 200-300 construction jobs, a portion of which will go to area residents.
Last week, the manager of a project that would raise the berms at specific points in the dam to prevent failure told the City Council that the project could generate “a couple thousand” workers.
City officials, including Mayor Mike Villalta, were taken aback and concerned with the impact it could have on housing and city planning.
Villalta on Friday, through a Facebook comment in response to an Enterprise story, said City Manager Alex Terrazas was told the number of workers generated by the project is closer to 500 than the 2,000 estimate presented at the June 7 City Council meeting.
Project manager Mynul Chowdhury told the Enterprise Wednesday that number is lower, between 200 and 300 workers.
“A lot of workers, positions are going to be hired locally,” Chowdhury said, noting that construction won’t start until 2020.
Chowdhury said the public will have the ability to provide input into the project after a draft report on the project is released, estimated for next May.
The Bureau of Reclamation will then take public comments and information from other local agencies and create an impact report.
“I think it’s important to know what the number is,” Terrazas said. “We just want to prepare for what the economic impact might be, both for the city level, and we want the information to get to the schools.”
The six-year project plans to eliminate the enhanced but low risk the dam will fail due to an earthquake, project manager Mynul Chowdhury told the City Council. Federal agencies plan to start construction in three years.
