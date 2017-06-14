California firms up marijuana rules, will allow deliveries

Joseph Hough, an employee at the Canna Care medical marijuana dispensary, displays a pre-packaged marijuana bud Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Tucked in the state budget agreement reached between Gov. Jerry Brown and top legislative Democrats, are standards to merge the state's new voter-approved recreational marijuana law with the long-standing medical marijuana program. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the budget plan, Thursday. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo