A series of three videos from Feb. 22, 2016, show the moment when a 200-plus-pound man slammed into a 26-year-old woman who had become stuck in the slack of a zip line at Margarita Adventures in Santa Margarita. A lawsuit claims the woman suffered fractured ribs, a punctured lung and spinal fractures. The second video is the collision from the woman's point of the view, and the final video gives the clearest look at the collision.