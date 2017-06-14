Sports medicine institute opens at University of Kentucky

The Sports Medicine Research Institute at the University of Kentucky has opened.
The institute is housed in a former football training facility and officials told WKYT-TV it will use cutting-edge technology to study performance optimization for athletes and act as a rehabilitation center for athletes and military personnel. The facility opened Wednesday and officials at the Lexington university say there isn't a similar operation within 400 miles.
The institute was partially funded by a $4.2 million dollar grant from the Defense Department.
The school says in a statement that the institute will study strength, endurance, operational performance and injury risk for civilian and military athletes.
