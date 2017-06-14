News

June 14, 2017 10:42 PM

Missouri Senate passes annual abortion clinic inspections

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri senators have passed legislation to require annual health inspections of abortion clinics and enact other new restrictions on the procedure.

Senators voted 20-8 in favor of the measure early Thursday. The measure now heads to the House.

Lawmakers are considering the policies during a special session centered on abortion that was called by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who says he was partly motivated by a federal judge's ruling striking down some state abortion regulations.

If passed by the House, the Senate bill would nullify a St. Louis ordinance banning discrimination in housing and employment based on "reproductive health decisions" such as abortion or pregnancies.

The legislation also would give the state's attorney general new authority to prosecute violations of abortion laws, but only if local prosecutors don't act first.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Authorities look for man who jumped into Merced River to save daughter

Authorities look for man who jumped into Merced River to save daughter 1:16

Authorities look for man who jumped into Merced River to save daughter
Merced County law enforcement run torch for Special Olympics 0:55

Merced County law enforcement run torch for Special Olympics
Inmates attacked in Merced County Jail expected to recover 1:27

Inmates attacked in Merced County Jail expected to recover

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos