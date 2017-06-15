News

June 15, 2017 6:24 AM

Attacked while running, woman drowns rabid raccoon in puddle

The Associated Press
HOPE, Maine

A Maine woman says a rabid raccoon attacked her while she was out for a run, so she drowned it in a puddle.

Rachel Borch, of Hope, says she was running in woods near her home June 2 when she saw the raccoon charging with its teeth bared. She says she knew the animal was going to bite her, so she held out her hands so it would bite her there.

The 21-year-old says she then noticed a puddle in a nearby swampy area. She ran over with the rabid animal still biting down on her thumb and held its head underwater until it drowned.

Hope Animal Control Officer Heidi Blood praised Borch's composure, and says she is in the hospital for rabies exposure treatment.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Authorities look for man who jumped into Merced River to save daughter

Authorities look for man who jumped into Merced River to save daughter 1:16

Authorities look for man who jumped into Merced River to save daughter
Merced County law enforcement run torch for Special Olympics 0:55

Merced County law enforcement run torch for Special Olympics
Inmates attacked in Merced County Jail expected to recover 1:27

Inmates attacked in Merced County Jail expected to recover

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos