UN: Cholera depleting resources meant for fighting famine

FILE -- In this May. 15, 2017 file photo, people are treated for suspected cholera infection at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. The United Nations warned Thursday, June 15, 2017, that the cholera outbreak in Yemen, that has already killed over 900 people, is depleting aid resources to the point they won't be able to provide food to the famine-stricken country through the summer. Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo