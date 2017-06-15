Snacks with added fiber a part of Nutrition Facts delay

FILE - This file photo provided by the Food and Drug Administration shows a side-by-side comparison of the old, left, and new food Nutrition Facts labels. The revamped Nutrition Facts panel that the FDA announced on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, was being delayed, could also change what companies get to count as fiber. The FDA hasn’t yet cleared 26 ingredients that the industry can currently count as fiber to continue being counted as fiber on the new panel. The unsettled details are partly why the industry has called for delaying the deadline to use the new panel. Others say extending the deadline will only lead to confusion. Food and Drug Administration via AP, File)