Merced County family returns to scene hoping rescuers will find the missing father

Faviola Ochoa returned to Hagaman Park with a group of friends Thursday morning, about 15 hours after her daughter’s father, Jose Castaneda, disappeared into the dangerous, fast-moving waters of the Merced River.

Castaneda, a 36-year-old Stevinson man, went into the river around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, along with Ochoa, to rescue their 3-year-old daughter who’d been swept away by a strong current in the river. At least five other people also jumped into the river, just north of Lander Avenue and River Road outside Stevinson. The child was rescued and Ochoa, who is pregnant, also was pulled from the water, but Castaneda remains missing this morning.

Ochoa’s friends and family asked for privacy.

Carina Gonzalez, a family friend, said Wednesday was the couple’s third visit to Hagaman Park. They visited the park that afternoon to relax and cool off.

Ochoa’s 3-year-old daughter has been released from the hospital where she was treated for taking in water when she was caught in the river’s current, Gonzalez said. The little girl is staying with family friends while her mother remains at the park.

The Merced County Sheriff’s dive team searched the river for about four hours Wednesday but called it off around 9:30 p.m. due to visibility issues and other safety concerns. The search resumed early Thursday.

Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Daryl Allen said the deep, fast-moving river is dangerous, even for the trained drive team, and authorities are asking the public to stay out of the Merced River altogether.

“That river is flowing, and it’s swift,” he said. “It may not look that way from the surface, but under the water the current is fast and will drag you away.”

This is a developing story. Check back for regular updates.