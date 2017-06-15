Small earthquakes triggered by winter snow, spring melt in California, study finds

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:38 Fire near Highway 99 makes it tough for Merced County drivers Pause 1:11 Merced County Sheriff continues search for missing man in Merced River 1:16 Authorities look for man who jumped into Merced River to save daughter 0:55 Merced County law enforcement run torch for Special Olympics 1:27 Inmates attacked in Merced County Jail expected to recover 0:34 Yosemite rockfall shuts down highway 0:15 Big rig burns on Highway 99 in Madera County 3:51 Amy Purdy on living beyond limits 2:14 An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email As of June 1, 2017, the central Sierra snowpack had about ten times more water than it did on the same day in 2016. In several recent years, no water was recorded at all on June 1. This series of satellite images shows the snow accumulation from space at roughly the same time of year for the past five years. Nathaniel Levine The Sacramento Bee

As of June 1, 2017, the central Sierra snowpack had about ten times more water than it did on the same day in 2016. In several recent years, no water was recorded at all on June 1. This series of satellite images shows the snow accumulation from space at roughly the same time of year for the past five years. Nathaniel Levine The Sacramento Bee