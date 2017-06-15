Fire near Highway 99 makes it tough for Merced County drivers

A four-acre fire Thursday morning on East Mission Avenue in Merced County made it difficult for drivers on Highway 99. (Aracele Mauleon)
Aracele Mauleon
Merced County Sheriff continues search for missing man in Merced River

Local

Merced County Sheriff continues search for missing man in Merced River

The Merced County Sheriff Water Rescue and Recovery team continues the search in the Merced River at Hagaman Park in Stevinson, Calif., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. According to the Merced County Sheriff, Jose Castaneda, 36, of Stevinson, disappeared yesterday after saving his 3-year-old daughter from the Merced River.

Yosemite rockfall shuts down highway

News

Yosemite rockfall shuts down highway

El Portal Road (continuation of Highway 140 into Yosemite) will remain closed through the weekend of June 17, 2017, due to a rockfall. The only access to Yosemite National Park is via Highways 41 and 120 from the west. The large rockfall, which occurred around noon on Monday, June 12, 2017, caused about 4,000 tons (60,000 cubic feet) of rock to fall. About 150 feet of road is covered in 15 to 20 feet of debris; part of the road's paved surface and retaining wall is damaged. (Courtesy of National Parks Service)

Amy Purdy on living beyond limits

News

Amy Purdy on living beyond limits

Amy Purdy, a para-athlete who has appeared on Dancing With The Stars, will be the keynote speaker at the Central California Women’s Conference in Fresno. Watch a little bit of her 2011 TED Talk

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation

News

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation

A close-up look at Forbidden Farms' marijuana growing operation in Shelton and the processing facility on the Tacoma Tideflats in Washington. Owned by the Balduff brothers Garrett and Taylor, the premium producer even supplies cannabis connoisseur Willie Nelson.

Suspect crashes stolen cars, flees

Local

Suspect crashes stolen cars, flees

A man who allegedly stole a white Kia crashed into a parked Dodge Caravan on Denver Avenue Monday morning, sending a woman inside the van to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Man escapes fiery crash in Turlock

News

Man escapes fiery crash in Turlock

Ramon Gonzalez, a 19-year-old Delhi man, suffered major injuries – including burns to his head, feet and hands – after crashing his SUV in Turlock late Sunday. After a bystander tried to get him away from the fire, a stunned and confused Gonzalez can be seen here walking back into the fire.

Editor's Choice Videos