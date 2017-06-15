Fire near Highway 99 makes it tough for Merced County drivers

El Portal Road (continuation of Highway 140 into Yosemite) will remain closed through the weekend of June 17, 2017, due to a rockfall. The only access to Yosemite National Park is via Highways 41 and 120 from the west. The large rockfall, which occurred around noon on Monday, June 12, 2017, caused about 4,000 tons (60,000 cubic feet) of rock to fall. About 150 feet of road is covered in 15 to 20 feet of debris; part of the road's paved surface and retaining wall is damaged. (Courtesy of National Parks Service)