Search for missing Merced County father shuts down

The Merced County Sheriff Water Rescue and Recovery unit continues to search the Merced River for a missing man near Hagaman Park in Stevinson, Calif., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. According to the Merced County Sheriff Department, Jose Castaneda, 36, of Stevinson, disappeared yesterday after saving his 3-year-old daughter from the Merced River. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com