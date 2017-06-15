If you work outdoors, stay hydrated, take frequent rest breaks and wear appropriate clothing, including shirts and pants that are light-colored, loose-fitting and breathable. Experts recommend drinking at least one cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes.
June 15, 2017 4:44 PM

Scorching summer temperatures are on the way. And you better be ready

By Robert Rodriguez

Bye bye springtime weather and hello triple-digit temperatures.

Although the official start of summer isn’t for another week, the heat is headed our way and it’s coming with a vengeance. Starting Saturday, weather forecasters expect at least six straight days of 100-plus degrees. The temperatures will range from 101 on Saturday, followed by 105 on Sunday, 108 on Monday, 104 on Tuesday and leveling off at 101 on Wednesday and same for Thursday.

“We will see some overnight relief with temperatures in the 70s, but we are not seeing any major cool down anytime soon,” said Dan Harty, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Hanford.

If you have lived in the Fresno area for any length of time, you know what it’s like to live with scorching temperatures. Still, city and health officials remind us that extreme heat is no joke and can potentially be life-threatening. So to stay cool and staff safe, here are a few reminders.

How to protect your health in Fresno heat

Summer in the central San Joaquin Valley must be taken seriously. Every year, doctors treat people for heat exhaustion and the more severe heat stroke. One doctor from UCSF-Fresno gives tips about staying healthy in hot weather. Video by Barbara Anderson / banderson@fresnobee.com

banderson@fresnobee.com

1. Pay attention to the forecast. High temperatures can make pollution worse. Be aware of days when the air quality reaches unhealthy levels. Avoid exercising outdoors when pollution levels are high. Children, older adults and anyone with a chronic disease like asthma should be especially careful, says the American Lung Association in California.

2. If you don’t have a working air conditioner and need relief, the city will open cooling centers at several community centers once temperatures hit 105 degrees. Local swimming pools will also be available. The cooling centers are located at: Frank H. Ball, 760 Mayor, Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo, Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler, and Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo. The cooling centers will be open from noon to 8 p.m. For more information, call 559-621-2489.

3. The area’s rivers look very tempting these days, but be aware they are dangerous. Law enforcement officials have closed the Kings River from Pine Flat Dam through Laton Park. And Skaggs Bridge Park and Lost Lake Park along the San Joaquin River are closed until further notice. As inviting as the water may seem, the cold water can cause hypothermia to set in quickly and overwhelm even the strongest of swimmers, becoming too weak to escape. And don’t be fooled by warm or slow-moving water, there can be strong currents below the surface.

Thinking about going in the Kings River? Think again.

Portions of the Kings River will be closed for Memorial Day weekend and indefinitely after. Sheriff Margaret Mims made the safety announcement Wednesday and Jeff Nowlin, who's been coming to the river for 20 years, reiterated the dangers while pointing out how high and fast the river is moving these days.

Eric Paul Zamora EZamora@fresnobee.com

4. If you work outdoors, stay hydrated, take frequent rest breaks and wear appropriate clothing, including shirts and pants that are light-colored, loose-fitting and breathable. Experts recommend drinking at least one cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes. Warning signs of heat stroke can include extremely high body temperature, 103 degrees or higher, unconsciousness, dizziness, nausea, confusion, rapid pulse and throbbing headache.

5. Remember never, ever, leave a pet or a child in a parked car on a hot days. The inside of a car can heat up to dangerous levels. On an 80-degree day, the inside temperature of a car can reach 120 degrees within 10 minutes. Also, don’t forget California passed a law that allows someone to break your car’s window if they believe a pet is in immediate danger. At home, make sure your pets have plenty of fresh drinking water and shade.

Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

The California Emergency Management Agency visits the SPCA of Sacramento to learn how to spot unhealthy signs of heat stress in animals and how to keep them safe in the hot summer months.

Courtesy of The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services

6. Keep in contact with your friends, family and neighbors who may be at greater risk of heat illness, especially the elderly. Check on them at least twice a day and don’t wait for them to call for help, says the County of Fresno’s Department of Public Health.

Diabetic? Hot weather is not your friend. What you need to know.

When the weather heats up, so does your risk of heat-related health issues — dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Paying attention to the heat is especially important if you have a chronic illness such as diabetes. Here's what diabetics need to know about staying healthy in the heat.

Mayo Clinic

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

