Merced County Sheriff Department resumes search for missing Stevinson man

The Merced County Sheriff Water Rescue and Recovery unit continues to search the Merced River for a missing man near Hagaman Park in Stevinson, Calif., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. According to the Merced County Sheriff Department, Jose Castaneda, 36, of Stevinson, disappeared yesterday after saving his 3-year-old daughter from the Merced River.
Faviola Ochoa, right, mother of a 3-year-old that was pulled from the Merced River, watches as the Merced County Sheriff Water Rescue and Recovery unit continues to search the Merced River for a missing man near Hagaman Park in Stevinson, Calif., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. According to the Merced County Sheriff Department, Jose Castaneda, 36, of Stevinson, disappeared yesterday after saving his 3-year-old daughter from the Merced River.
A sign warning of submerged obstacles is seen along the Merced River as Merced County Sheriff Water Rescue and Recovery unit continues to search the river for a missing man near Hagaman Park in Stevinson, Calif., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. According to the Merced County Sheriff Department, Jose Castaneda, 36, of Stevinson, disappeared yesterday after saving his 3-year-old daughter from the Merced River.
Divers search the water as the Merced County Sheriff Water Rescue and Recovery unit continues to search the Merced River for a missing man near Hagaman Park in Stevinson, Calif., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. According to the Merced County Sheriff Department, Jose Castaneda, 36, of Stevinson, disappeared yesterday after saving his 3-year-old daughter from the Merced River.
Deputy Director of the Merced County Parks and Recreation, Bryan Behn, 40, of Merced, looks on as the Merced County Sheriff Water Rescue and Recovery unit continues to search the Merced River for a missing man near Hagaman Park in Stevinson, Calif., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. According to the Merced County Sheriff Department, Jose Castaneda, 36, of Stevinson, disappeared yesterday after saving his 3-year-old daughter from the Merced River. "I heard about what happened and wanted to come out and see if there is anything my staff can do," said Behn. "It's a sad situation and we want to do anything we can to help.”
Faviola Ochoa, looks to the Merced River shortly after the Merced County Sheriff Department calls off the search for her husband Jose Castaneda, at Hagaman Park in Stevinson, Calif., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. The Merced County Sheriff Water Rescue and Recovery unit resumed their search for Castaneda Thursday, after he disappeared on Wednesday evening while saving their 3-year-old daughter from the Merced River.
A Merced County Sheriff Department helicopter flies overhead as the Merced County Sheriff Water Rescue and Recovery unit continues to search the Merced River for a missing man near Hagaman Park in Stevinson, Calif., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. According to the Merced County Sheriff Department, Jose Castaneda, 36, of Stevinson, disappeared yesterday after saving his 3-year-old daughter from the Merced River.
Faviola Ochoa, looks to the Merced River shortly after the Merced County Sheriff Department calls off the search for her husband Jose Castaneda, at Hagaman Park in Stevinson, Calif., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. The Merced County Sheriff Water Rescue and Recovery unit resumed their search for Castaneda Thursday, after he disappeared on Wednesday evening while saving their 3-year-old daughter from the Merced River.
The the Merced County Sheriff Water Rescue and Recovery unit continues to search the Merced River for a missing man near Hagaman Park in Stevinson, Calif., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. According to the Merced County Sheriff Department, Jose Castaneda, 36, of Stevinson, disappeared yesterday after saving his 3-year-old daughter from the Merced River.
Faviola Ochoa, takes a moment to calm herself while speaking a about her husband Jose Castaneda, shorty after the Merced County Sheriff Department calls off the search for Castaneda, at Hagaman Park in Stevinson, Calif., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. The Merced County Sheriff Water Rescue and Recovery unit resumed their search for Castaneda Thursday, after he disappeared on Wednesday evening while saving their 3-year-old daughter from the Merced River.
