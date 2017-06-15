Fire along Highway 99 in Merced slows traffic

A brush fire near Mission Avenue and Highway 99 in Merced County slowed traffic Thursday morning, according to officials at the Merced County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

About four acres of grass caught on fire on the southbound side of the highway, said Ralph Gladwin, fire captain at the Calfire-Merced County Fire Department. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said, and by 2 p.m. the fire was controlled, he said.

“There was difficulty with controlling the fire and completely putting it out,” Gladwin said.

The landscaping along the highway had a lot of bark that was a few inches thick, Gladwin said, that made it harder to put the fire out especially with the consistent wind.

The fire “kept picking back up and causing smoke on the highway,” he added. “The fire burned readily because we’re going into hotter times now with low humidity.”

Officials said smoke continues popping up in the area, but people are keeping watch in case a fire begins again.

A number of trees, the guardrail posts and fences were destroyed in the fire, Gladwin said, adding up to about $4,000 in damages.

California Highway Patrol officers worked to slow down traffic because smoke coated the south and north sides of the highway, said Officer Moises Onsurez with CHP.

The on ramp on Mission Avenue to get on Highway 99 south was closed for a few hours, Gladwin said, along with Doppler Road.

Gladwin advices people to take caution when mowing their lawns on hot days because it’s a fire hazard. He said people should mow their lawns before 10 a.m. to take advantage of the cooler temperatures and higher humidity.