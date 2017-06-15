Josh Harder, 30, of Turlock is one of the Democrats who plans to challenge Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, for his 10th Congressional District seat in 2018.
Josh Harder, 30, of Turlock is one of the Democrats who plans to challenge Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, for his 10th Congressional District seat in 2018. Harder Campaign Harder Campaign
Josh Harder, 30, of Turlock is one of the Democrats who plans to challenge Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, for his 10th Congressional District seat in 2018. Harder Campaign Harder Campaign

News

June 15, 2017 7:28 PM

CNBC asks: Why would Silicon Valley investor from Turlock seek Denham’s seat in Congress?

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

Democrat Josh Harder, a Turlock-raised venture capitalist, talked about his challenge to Republican Rep. Jeff Denham in a CNBC story posted Sunday.

It’s a sign that the 10th Congressional District is once again drawing national media attention as the parties jockey around the 2018 election. The same happened last year, when Denham won re-election despite Democrat Michael Eggman’s criticism of his support for Donald Trump for president.

Harder, 30, spent three years at Bessemer Venture Partners, based in Menlo Park. “I’m frustrated and tired of standing on the sidelines,” he said of his campaign.

For the whole story, click here.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mobile home a total loss in Merced County Fire

Mobile home a total loss in Merced County Fire 0:36

Mobile home a total loss in Merced County Fire
Merced County Sheriff continues search for missing man in Merced River 1:11

Merced County Sheriff continues search for missing man in Merced River
About 4 acres burned along Highway 99 on Thursday morning, no injuries reported 0:37

About 4 acres burned along Highway 99 on Thursday morning, no injuries reported

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos