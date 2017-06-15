CNBC asks: Why would Silicon Valley investor from Turlock seek Denham’s seat in Congress?

Democrat Josh Harder, a Turlock-raised venture capitalist, talked about his challenge to Republican Rep. Jeff Denham in a CNBC story posted Sunday.
It’s a sign that the 10th Congressional District is once again drawing national media attention as the parties jockey around the 2018 election. The same happened last year, when Denham won re-election despite Democrat Michael Eggman’s criticism of his support for Donald Trump for president.
Harder, 30, spent three years at Bessemer Venture Partners, based in Menlo Park. “I’m frustrated and tired of standing on the sidelines,” he said of his campaign.
