Tracking app leads Turlock cops to ‘serial robber’

A victim of an armed robbery used a mobile app to track his stolen cellphone and share the location with Turlock Police Department, leading to the arrest of a man police called a “serial robber.”
Turlock police received multiple reports of armed robberies this week with a common denominator: The suspect vehicle was a white Honda Civic.
The first reports were Sunday and Tuesday in the downtown area, Turlock police Lt. Neil Cervenka said in a news release.
Then on Thursday, police received reports just hours apart of pedestrians being robbed at gunpoint on North Center Street and West Main Street. Officers were investigating the second robbery about 10:15 p.m. when the victims of the first robbery called to make a report, Cervenka said.
Just after midnight on Friday, a victim called police saying he used the tracking app and found his phone was in the 2100 block of West Main Street. Patrol officers responded to the area and found Jeremy Lopez, 21, of Turlock and a 17-year-old boy in a white Honda Civic.
Officers tried stopping the two suspects, but the driver fled the parking lot leading police on a short pursuit. They eventually surrendered a few blocks away, Cervenka said.
Police found a loaded handgun and a replica handgun in the car. During interviews with detectives, Lopez confessed to all four robberies.
“Once again, I am so impressed with the teamwork displayed by the men and women of the Turlock Police Department,” Police Chief Nino Amirfar said in a statement. “Your officers’ commitment to the safety and well-being of our community is paramount.”
Anyone with information about these crimes is encouraged to call Detective Frank Navarro at 209-664-7319. People may also contact the Turlock Police Department’s tip line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
