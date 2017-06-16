Why are so many stores closing?

Retail reporter Bethany Clough explains why so many major retailers have closed around the Valley.
Bethany Clough, Aleksandra Konstantinovic The Fresno Bee
The Merced County Sheriff Water Rescue and Recovery team continues the search in the Merced River at Hagaman Park in Stevinson, Calif., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. According to the Merced County Sheriff, Jose Castaneda, 36, of Stevinson, disappeared yesterday after saving his 3-year-old daughter from the Merced River.

Anya Galina Sellsted of Seattle nearly drowned while trying to cross Rancheria Creek in northern Yosemite National Park on a partially submerged log. Sellsted is one of about 3,000 people attempting the 2,650-mile trek from Canada to Mexico this summer. Many (including Sellsted) have left the High Sierra due to the extreme conditions.

When the weather heats up, so does your risk of heat-related health issues — dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Paying attention to the heat is especially important if you have a chronic illness such as diabetes. Here's what diabetics need to know about staying healthy in the heat.

El Portal Road (continuation of Highway 140 into Yosemite) will remain closed through the weekend of June 17, 2017, due to a rockfall. The only access to Yosemite National Park is via Highways 41 and 120 from the west. The large rockfall, which occurred around noon on Monday, June 12, 2017, caused about 4,000 tons (60,000 cubic feet) of rock to fall. About 150 feet of road is covered in 15 to 20 feet of debris; part of the road's paved surface and retaining wall is damaged. (Courtesy of National Parks Service)

Amy Purdy, a para-athlete who has appeared on Dancing With The Stars, will be the keynote speaker at the Central California Women’s Conference in Fresno. Watch a little bit of her 2011 TED Talk

A close-up look at Forbidden Farms' marijuana growing operation in Shelton and the processing facility on the Tacoma Tideflats in Washington. Owned by the Balduff brothers Garrett and Taylor, the premium producer even supplies cannabis connoisseur Willie Nelson.

