Utah to reduce treatment wait time for mentally ill inmates

Mentally ill Utah inmates may see a reduction in their wait time for treatment necessary for their cases to proceed.
Reports say the Disability Law Center nonprofit group and the Utah Department of Human Services settled a lawsuit filed two years ago on Monday. The suit claimed that inmates with mental illnesses waiting in jail for an average of three to six months without treatment were being denied speedy trials.
Under the settlement, the state would reduce wait times for forensic treatment for people found incompetent to 60 days within six months of court approval. After a year, the required wait time would go down to 30 days and after 18 months, it would go down to 14 days.
The settlement awaits federal court approval.
