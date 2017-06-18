Merced City Council could adopt proposed budget for new fiscal year

On Monday the Merced City Council could adopt a proposed budget of $218.4 million for the new fiscal year during its regular meeting
It is at City Hall, 678 W. 18th St., at 6 p.m.
The preliminary budget would increase about 9 percent from last fiscal year’s $200 million spending plan.
The budget would allow for more than two dozen new positions that would mostly be in the public works department, according to city staffers.
A position for director of parks and recreation is proposed in the spending plan, something Merced hasn’t had since 2011. The addition of two police officers, a lieutenant, a fire marshal and more training for firefighters are also outlined in the budget.
There is $60,000 in the budget that would go toward a “quiet zone study” a response to residents who have complained about loud train horns.
The spending plan would give more funds for youth programming, with $20,000 proposed to the Boys and Girls Club’s Saturday program and $8,500 for an arts program at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center.
The city would also add almost $1 million into its so-called “rainy day fund,” which would amount to $2.9 million.
The budget would pay city staffers to pick up trash that’s dumped in the streets and alleyways. The city would also look into setting up a collection site at Yosemite Avenue and Highway 59 to ease the dumping.
City Council meetings are streamed live on the city’s website, www.cityofmerced.org. Previous meetings can also be watched through that link. The meetings can also be seen at Comcast’s Government Channel 96.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
