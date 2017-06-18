Sheriff’s deputy and 19-year-old man crash into each other in Merced

An on-duty Merced County sheriff’s deputy and a 19-year-old man from Merced were involved in a car crash on Saturday evening resulting in non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials at the Merced Police Department.
At around 7:53 p.m., the deputy, whose name is not being released because of a possible internal investigation, was traveling south on G Street at Alexander Avenue in a 2017 Ford Explorer police car, officials said. Jonathon Munguia was driving west on Alexander crossing G in a silver 1998 Honda Civic.
The vehicles collided at the intersection, police said, “causing extensive damage to both vehicles.”
Munguia and a 17-year-old female passenger were transported to hospitals in Modesto, police said. The deputy was transferred to a local hospital.
Sheriff Vern Warnke said the deputy was doing well and resting at home Sunday “with aches and pains.” He was released from the hospital Saturday night, he said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, police officials said. Alcohol and drugs are not a factor.
Police are asking anyone with information about this accident to contact 209-388-7719 or the department’s Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. People can send anonymous text messages by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the message.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
Comments