Triple-digit weather is here to stay all week, forecasters say

Temperatures in Merced aren’t looking to drop from the triple digits until the weekend, according forecasters.
Until Thursday high temperatures will consistently be above 105 degrees, said Jim Bagnall, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford. Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest days, hitting 109 degrees, and by Thursday the temperature will be just under 100.
“We have some minor relief at end of the week and into the weekend,” he said.
Bagnall advises people to stay hydrated and find a cool spot inside during the hottest hours of the day, usually in the afternoon between 3 and 5.
The city of Merced is opening cooling centers through Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. in the Sam Pipes Room of City Hall, 678 W. 18th St. Water, snacks and other supplies will be available.
The Bus is offering free rides to the cooling zone until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, officials said.
Health officials advise people in areas with poor air quality and those with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.
Warmer weather also means more snow melting quickly into rivers and creeks, Bagnall said, and the fast-flowing streams are very cold and dangerous. The record-breaking wet weather has caused consistent flood warnings in the Merced River.
It is expected to reach flood stage until Wednesday, Bagnall said.
Last week a 36-year-old man was swept away in the Merced River as he was trying to save his 3-year-old daughter. Jose Castaneda from Stevinson has still not been found.
Officials from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office have advised people to stay out of the Merced River and to take caution as temperatures continue to rise.
There have also been numerous drownings reported on the Tule River, Kern River and San Joaquin River in the last few months.
