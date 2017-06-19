Police: Boy not shot, eczema mistaken for graze wound

Police say they've determined that a 10-year-old boy was not struck by gunfire when shots were fired in Baltimore over the weekend.
Initially, Baltimore police said the boy was shot Sunday afternoon and taken to a hospital for treatment. But police now say medical personnel concluded that what detectives thought was a graze wound on the boy's shin was actually caused by eczema.
Police said Sunday that a passenger in an SUV shot at a group of adults and after the crowd scattered, the boy "realized" he'd been shot.
Police say the boy is no longer classified as a shooting victim, but they are still investigating the discharge of a firearm.
