Few opioid-addicted youth get standard treatment medication

FILE - This Oct. 19, 2016, file photo shows the packaging of Vivitrol at an addiction treatment center in Joliet, Ill. A new study finds only 1 in 4 teens and young adults with opioid addiction receive recommended treatment medication despite having good health insurance. The research suggests that doctors are not keeping up with the needs of youth in the opioid addiction epidemic. The study was published Monday, June 19, 2017, in JAMA Pediatrics. Carla K. Johnson, File AP Photo