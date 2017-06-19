Merced man says he warned police they’d burn down his house. Monday, it burned.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Wife of missing Stevinson man speaks out Pause 0:30 Teen arrested after crashing car while fleeing Los Banos police 1:32 Why are so many stores closing? 0:36 Mobile home a total loss in Merced County Fire 1:40 Quick tips for heat wave safety 0:32 Hiking from Canada to Mexico, she nearly drowned in Yosemite 0:37 About 4 acres burned along Highway 99 on Thursday morning, no injuries reported 0:38 Fire near Highway 99 makes it tough for Merced County drivers 1:56 Diabetic? Hot weather is not your friend. What you need to know. 1:11 Merced County Sheriff continues search for missing man in Merced River Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A Merced family was displaced from their home Monday after a fire spread from a foreclosed, vacant house next door where homeless have been squatting. rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

A Merced family was displaced from their home Monday after a fire spread from a foreclosed, vacant house next door where homeless have been squatting. rparsons@mercedsunstar.com