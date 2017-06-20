McConnell says GOP getting ready for Senate health care vote

FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks from his office on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democrats plan to slow the Senate’s work, force votes and make late-night speeches in an effort to focus attention on how Republicans are crafting legislation revamping the nation’s health care system behind closed doors, a senior Democratic aide said Monday, June 19, 2017. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo