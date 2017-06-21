Wisconsin Assembly set to relax deer baiting-feeding ban

The state Assembly is set to vote on a bill that would relax Wisconsin's ban on baiting and feeding deer in counties with chronic wasting disease.
Baiting and feeding for the purpose of hunting or training dogs is currently banned in counties where CWD is present as well as in neighboring counties. The ban is meant to slow CWD's spread by keeping deer from congregating over food.
Under the Republican bill, the ban would last three years in CWD counties if no more deer test positive for the disease and two years in neighboring counties.
Conservationists say the change will spread CWD.
The Senate passed the bill earlier this month. The Assembly is scheduled to take up the measure Wednesday. Approval would send it on to Gov. Scott Walker.
