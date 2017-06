WARNING: This video contains graphic content. A tourist caught the entire shooting on Ocean Boulevard during a Facebook live video. An officer was not shot during the incident, Myrtle Beach police say. “Multiple people down!” Bubba Hinson exclaimed as he live-streamed a video of what started as a mob stalling traffic, but turned into a mass shooting on Ocean Boulevard early Sunday morning. Eight people were injured in three shootings that erupted this weekend around heavily trafficked tourist areas in Myrtle Beach. Hinson's video went viral with over 1 million views.