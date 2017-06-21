Government health insurance markets holding up--barely

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013, file photo, Alan Leafman, center, president of Health Insurance Express, Inc., helps Raquel Bernal, right, and her husband John Bernal, both of Apache Junction, Ariz., navigate the nation's health care insurance system online at the Health Insurance Express store in Mesa, Ariz. Enough insurers are planning to sell coverage through the Affordable Care Act in 2018 to keep the market place working, if only barely, in most parts of the country. However competition in many markets has dwindled to one insurer, or none in some cases, and another round of steep price hikes is expected to squeeze consumers who don’t receive big income-based tax credits to help pay their bill. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo