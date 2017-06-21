Editorials from around Pennsylvania
___
THE GOVERNOR SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO CHOOSE HIS RUNNING MATE, June 21
"The timing is right."
That's polite political shorthand for, "Let's salvage something from the fiasco surrounding Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Mike Stack's alleged mistreatment of his security detail and other state employees." The Office of Inspector General is investigating Stack and his wife, Tonya.
Stack, a Democrat, has apologized, saying, "I promise to the brave men and women who protect us, we will do better."
Nine days after the April 12 apology, Gov. Tom Wolf, apparently unimpressed, stripped Stack of his state police security team and drastically cut his mansion staff.
We're going to go out on a limb here and assume that in light of this nonsense, the governor and lieutenant governor might be more than a tweak or two away from a healthy, working relationship.
Enter Argall's legislation. Yes, the timing is indeed right. In fact, allowing the governor to pick his or her own running mate — someone with whom the governor can work to actually get things done — is long overdue.
"I like the idea of choosing your No. 2 for the best way to handle your workload," state Sen. Scott Martin told LNP. Martin, of Martic Township, is one of the bill's co-sponsors.
Thirteen other states allow the governor to choose a running mate.
It's unfortunate that it took the Stack mess to give life to this issue, but so be it. Perhaps we can recover something from yet another embarrassment.
The Stack story was first reported in April by The Caucus, LNP Media Group's government watchdog publication. As The Caucus' Brad Bumsted wrote last week, "The relationship between the governor and lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania is similar to that of an arranged marriage." The two run in separate party primaries and are joined together in the general election.
It's time to end the marriage.
"Pennsylvania taxpayers should not continue to suffer from this very strange arrangement between our No. 1 and No. 2 elected officials," Argall said last week.
As taxpayers, it's refreshing to hear an elected official acknowledge our suffering.
At the news conference last week, as Bumsted reported, someone asked Argall if this legislation was intended to embarrass Democrats.
Let's just state for the record that both Democrats and Republicans in Harrisburg have plenty of other reasons to be embarrassed. We can't imagine this bill making things much worse.
But actually alleviating the suffering about which Argall speaks is another matter.
For Argall's bill to become law, the state Constitution would have to be amended. The bill would need to be approved in two consecutive legislative sessions and then be presented to the state's voters for approval. The earliest that could occur would be 2019. For a legislature that has a history of moving about as fast as the tectonic plates, what's another two years? Lawmakers should start the process now.
We are not going to make the case, as some of our readers have, that we don't even need a lieutenant governor, or his $2.5 million taxpayer- funded mansion and security detail.
"What do we need with a lieutenant governor anyhow? Just eliminate the redundancy, save the money," Columbia resident Al Shell wrote June 5.
The lieutenant governor chairs the Board of Pardons and presides over the Senate. Officially, that's really about it. That's not at all onerous for $162,000 a year, not including the house, security, transportation, among other perks. Most important, he takes over if the governor is unable to serve.
But, if we are going to have a lieutenant governor, the Legislature should seriously consider expanding his responsibilities.
"What does the lieutenant governor do anyway?" shouldn't be a question for Pennsylvania taxpayers to ask or answer.
But it makes no sense to argue for an expanded role for the lieutenant governor if the governor can't pick his running mate.
What if the two can't work together? What if they just don't like each other?
Imagine what that might look like. Yes. Just imagine.
__LNP
Online: http://bit.ly/2rW7CWf
___
DENTAL CARE SHOULD NOT BE LUXURY, June 19
When oral health fails, a host of complications can ensue, not the least of which is searing pain and sometimes deadly infection.
Advances in dental science enable dentists to create peerless white smiles with expensive veneers, screw perfect false teeth into jaw bones, and neatly perform a root canal in just one, largely painless, sitting.
Yet in this country there are vast swaths of people who cannot access the most rudimentary level of care — a filling or an extraction — because they cannot afford the tab.
Hundreds of them queued up Friday and Saturday at Gannon University for a free dental clinic offered by the aptly named Mission of Mercy. The MOM-n-PA dental clinic organized about 550 volunteers to staff the effort and expected to serve as many as 2,000 patients over two days. As Erie Times-News reporter David Bruce detailed, about 200 had registered for treatment within the first five hours Friday.
Patient Katrina Ecker had been eating Jell-O and mushy foods like mashed potatoes to accommodate the pain because her Medicaid health insurance would not cover the costs of the treatment she needed. Another woman, Edie Prather, had been relying on Tylenol and over-the-counter medication for more than a month to quell her toothache, which a dentist at the clinic resolved with a quick, welcome extraction.
The Office of the Surgeon General issued a national call to action in 2003 in response to the nation's oral health crisis. A report in 2000 concluded that oral diseases affect health and well-being throughout life and can restrict activities in work, life and home. It said safe and effective measures exist to treat these problems but that "there are profound and consequential oral health disparities" in the U.S.
Poor children, for example, get twice as many cavities as wealthier peers but are more unlikely to be treated. A mouth full of bad teeth not only hurts like crazy, it can interfere with work or even prevent a person from obtaining a job in the first place because they do not present well.
MOM-n-PA is one of several worthy initiatives that in recent years have worked to address unmet needs in Erie. The American Dental Association's annual Give Kids A Smile Day offers free dental services to Erie-area kids. The Erie School District in 2016 expanded dental services to students in the district through a mobile dentistry program. In 2015, Community Health Net opened the Dr. Nicholas Hosu Dental Suite.
These are all welcome measures to relieve a troubling, consequential gap in the nation's health care system. More work must be done to facilitate access to care, especially among the most vulnerable. Good teeth are not a matter of vanity.
__Erie Times-News
Online: http://bit.ly/2rSsXoh
___
VOTING SYSTEMS NEED VOTE OF CONFIDENCE, June 21
In his effort to muddy the waters surrounding the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, President Donald Trump is not only obstructing justice, he is — more seriously — endangering the nation's institution of elective government.
Because it's always all about Trump with Trump, the president sees the probe as an effort to undermine his legitimacy — ignoring the fact that he's doing a fine job of that himself.
If the president could put nation before ego for two seconds, he would realize the most important goal of the investigation is to determine to what extent Russian hacking took place last year, how it was undertaken, and what can be done to prevent or minimize similar attacks in the future.
While we can evidently expect no assistance from the Trump administration, there are plenty of lawmakers who are taking the threat seriously. Pennsylvania Sen. Mike Folmer, for one.
The York Republican this month invited elections experts before the Senate's State Government Committee, which he chairs, to determine a) how the state's electoral system performed on Nov. 8, 2016, and b) what improvements may be needed to safeguard Pennsylvania ballot boxes from outside meddling in the future.
The effort is timely. Bloomberg News reported this month that Russian hackers struck targets in at least 39 states last year. While it is unknown if Pennsylvania was among them — only three states were named: Illinois, California and Florida — it would be folly for any state to assume it is not in the crosshairs of Russian attempts at electoral malfeasance.
Those testifying at Folmer's session reminded the public that the state's voting equipment, like that in many states, is aging. That's a dual-edged sword, security-wise.
Folmer searching for answers to elections system woes
The nation's old and decentralized voting infrastructure has — thus far, anyway — proven a little too low-tech to effectively hack. That's partly why no evidence has been uncovered that vote counts in Pennsylvania, or any other state, were effectively manipulated last year.
Still, state and national leaders can't expect their luck to hold forever; robust security and monitoring must take the place of off-the-grid technology.
Folmer, at least, recognizes the urgency. And he was wise to invite county elections directors and representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of State and the National Conference of State Legislatures to spell out the challenges.
State leaders must now do the hard work of effectively upgrading Pennsylvania's elections infrastructure in a way that guards against hacking attempts by Russia and any other interests intent on sowing chaos into state and national elections.
Unfortunately, that may be only half the battle.
Russian hacking efforts were intended as much to meddle with voters' perceptions as their voting machines.
Campaign finance databases, elected officials and at least one voting software company were targeted last year in efforts to obtain and change voter enrollment data. The goal seems to have been not so much to alter the voting outcomes as to undermine the process itself.
Alleged Russian hack reveals a deeply flawed election system
This is where Trump's defensiveness plays into enemy hands. The president's focus should be on ferreting out any and all efforts at elections disruption, not on downplaying the probe because he thinks its findings could discredit his election. Leadership in his party must reinforce this message.
Meanwhile, Folmer and like-minded lawmakers of both parties must push for election systems improvements and reform: to the point where bad actors are repelled not only from disrupting the process, but from coming close enough to even plant seeds of doubt.
Partisan differences are stark enough: Voters in Pennsylvania and nationwide need to be confident that elections results are accurate and valid. Even the appearance of meddling will undermine confidence not just in elections, but in the very foundation of American democracy: Fairly elected representative government.
__The York Dispatch
Online: http://bit.ly/2rRJkSl
___
JUROR FUROR: NO REASON TO HIDE NAMES OF COSBY JURY MEMBERS, June 21
Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill is showing favoritism to the prosecution in the Bill Cosby case. He's also showing favoritism to the defense. By keeping secret the names of the jurors in Mr. Cosby's mistrial, he's giving the case a VIP status it doesn't deserve and discrediting a legal system intended to provide equal justice to all.
All criminal cases should be treated equally and follow the same rules. In Pennsylvania, the names of jurors routinely are made public in all but the most unusual of cases, such as those in which jurors face retaliation for their verdicts. That isn't the situation here. Judge O'Neill said he is concerned that any effort to retry Mr. Cosby would be imperiled by media interviews in which jurors discuss their deliberations and give their opinions about the evidence presented at trial.
A contaminated jury pool is a concern in cases involving celebrities and high-profile crimes. That's why the legal system provides safeguards. One is holding the trial in another county. Another is impaneling a jury from another county. A third is sequestering the jury. In Mr. Cosby's case, Judge O'Neill brought in a jury from Allegheny County and sequestered the seven men and five women — held them incommunicado — during the trial.
Following the mistrial, the jurors Saturday traveled back to Pittsburgh with an escort of Montgomery County sheriff's deputies. They were dropped off on the Port Authority's East Busway, a highway off limits to private vehicles, so journalists could not approach them. To our disappointment, the Allegheny County sheriff's department helped to orchestrate this charade. Kevin Kraus, chief deputy, said the office's involvement was in keeping with Judge O'Neill's desire to preserve the jurors' anonymity and that failure to assist could have meant violating a judge's order.
It was one more way in which Judge O'Neill has given this case a celebrity status while decrying the attention it has received from others.
News organizations, including the Post-Gazette, have gone to court to try to have the jurors' names released. They presented their argument to Judge O'Neill, who already has said he wants the jurors to remain anonymous. Talk about having the deck stacked against you.
Jurors never have an obligation to speak to anyone about their work after a trial. When reporters approach them for interviews, some agree and others decline. But a fair, transparent justice system requires that the names of jurors be made public. A ruling for juror confidentiality in Mr. Cosby's case will give leverage to the next judge, prosecutor or defense attorney who wants to keep jurors' names from the public, and that is how secrecy creeps into the court system.
__Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Online: http://bit.ly/2sWxeXF
___
Philadelphians live with lead in their air and soil years after scientists warned this heavy metal is unsafe. Some contamination is unavoidable, but steps can be taken to protect public health.
Even small amounts of lead can stunt children's neurological development. Lead may come from paint in an older house or apartment, dust in blowing the wind, or water or soil in a backyard.
As part of their Toxic City series, reporters Wendy Ruderman, Barbara Laker, and Dylan Purcell tested soil in 114 parks, backyards, playgrounds, and other locations, including stoops and sidewalks, in Kensington, Port Richmond, and Fishtown, which once hosted a high concentration of lead smelters. Three of every four sites tested had hazardous lead levels.
Harder to find was a government entity that accepts full responsibility for protecting children living in the formerly industrial neighborhoods.
The federal Environmental Protection Agency has some jurisdiction over construction that might disperse lead, but the EPA hasn't met its responsibility. And it probably won't. With President Donald Trump proposing a 32 percent cut in the EPA's budget and pollution enabler Scott Pruitt at its helm, that agency is in a nosedive.
That means the city and state must address lead contamination. But the city lacks jurisdiction over soil contamination and enough inspectors to enforce air quality measures. Meanwhile, the state acts like a passive bystander.
Last year, the city tightened its dust containment rules. But it only required developers demolishing buildings 40 feet or taller to get a dust control permit and submit a dust abatement plan before demolition.
That was mistake. It's clear now that smaller jobs, including the demolition of rowhouses, which has become increasingly common in the changing river wards, must be subject to regulation too. With a mere four inspectors, the city can do little more than respond to complaints now. It needs to increase the size of that staff.
The investigative reporters said contractors didn't always know their work was spewing lead-laden dust on surrounding properties. But controlling dust shouldn't be too heavy a burden. Contractors just need to hose down sites or use equipment with a vacuum to suck up particles. Some won't do that, though, if they know they aren't being monitored.
The EPA requires contractors renovating pre-1978 housing stock to be schooled in safe work practices when lead is found and to keep the contaminated building's owners informed. But the EPA doesn't require informing neighbors.
That means the city needs to fill that information gap. It should require contractors to show proof of EPA certification and to inform both building owners and neighbors of work that could disturb lead paint and lead-infused soil. A dust containment plan should be required before granting a building permit.
The city is considering dust abatement classes for contractors and requiring cloth-covered fences around work sites to keep dust from blowing into nearby yards. Those steps make sense. Ultimately, it's up to Philadelphia to protect its children. If that means making contractors pay higher fees to cover the cost of monitoring construction to limit lead contamination, then so be it.
__The Philadelphia Inquirer
Online: http://bit.ly/2sWtWDQ
Comments