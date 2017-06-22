Arizona chapter of Komen breast cancer foundation is closing

After 24 years, the Arizona chapter of the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation will close on July 31 because of dwindling donations and event participation.
The nonprofit organization announced Wednesday that the Phoenix Race for the Cure scheduled for October has been canceled and all registration checks and fees will be refunded.
Money raised from the 5K race and other efforts went toward grants to help support breast cancer education, screening, research and diagnostics.
The Arizona chapter was one of more than 100 Komen affiliates nationwide.
Comments