Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate health bill

FILE – In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich delivers his State of the State address at the Sandusky State Theatre in Sandusky, Ohio. Governors in states that expanded Medicaid are wary of a bill revealed Thursday, June 22, by Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate. The expansion of the state-federal program has allowed 11 million lower-income Americans to gain health coverage. Among the Republicans voicing concern are Kasich and Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval. Ron Schwane, File AP Photo